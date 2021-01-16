Delhi BJP leaders, workers celebrate launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive

Delhi BJP leaders and workers celebrated the launch of the mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday by distributing sweets and giving roses to health workers at various centres in the city.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta visited Shanti Mukund hospital, where sweets were distributed to the people and health workers.

Party office bearers and workers also celebrated the launch of vaccination drive at other hospitals ,including AIIMS, Safdarjung, LNJP, RML among others.

''Its a historic day and we are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for free vaccination of doctors, nurses, para medical staff as well as frontline workers who fought against COVID-19,'' Gupta said on the occasion.

BJP MLA and former president of Delhi BJP, Vijender Gupta cut cake with doctors and other staff of Saroj hospital in Rohini before the launch of the vaccination drive there.

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel accompanied by North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash, visited LNJP and RML hospitals under the 'Modi Tujhe Salaam' campaign, and greeted health officials, doctors and nurses who were given the shot, by offering roses to them.

Goel accused Congress of ''misleading'' people and said leaders of the party should be given some vaccine that helps them think positively.

''Congress has been shocked by Modi's praise in the world. It is sad that the party is doing politics on the vaccination programme which is being praised worldwide,'' he said.

Under the 'Modi Tujhe Salaam' campaign, launched by social organisation Lok Abhiyan, awareness will be created among people about the coronavirus vaccines at parks and meetings of resident welfare associations, he said.

