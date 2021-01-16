Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar interacts with MPs at meeting of consultative panel on external affairs

Had an enriching discussion where EAM DrSJaishankar ji, Chairman of the committee, patiently heard us all and answered every question put forward Also HarshShringla jis detailed presentation on MEA was helpful, she said.The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs constitutes consultative committees of members of both the Houses of Parliament and arranges meetings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:37 IST
Jaishankar interacts with MPs at meeting of consultative panel on external affairs
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were among those who attended the meeting. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted and exchanged views with MPs from various parties at a meeting of a parliamentary panel on external affairs on Saturday, with senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor saying there is a need for more such interactions with the government.

At the meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave a detailed presentation on the external affairs ministry.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were among those who attended the meeting.

''Record three and a half-hour meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on External Affairs began at 11.30 & just concluded. A wide-ranging, stimulating & candid discussion between EAM @DrSJaishankar & the dozen MPs who attended. We need more such interactions w/GOI!'' Tharoor tweeted after the meeting along with photographs.

Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, ''Attended my first Consultative Committee-External Affairs as a member. Had an enriching discussion where EAM @DrSJaishankar ji, Chairman of the committee, patiently heard us all and answered every question put forward!'' ''Also @HarshShringla ji's detailed presentation on MEA was helpful,'' she said.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs constitutes consultative committees of members of both the Houses of Parliament and arranges meetings. These panels are attached to various ministries.

The minister or minister of state in-charge of a ministry acts as the chairman of consultative committees of that ministry.

The main purpose of these panels is to provide a forum for informal discussions between the government and MPs on policies and programmes, and the manner of their implementation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

University students should visit jails for learing experience: UP governor

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday suggested that visits of university students to Nari Nirketans and jails should be arranged so that they learn the circumstances under which the prisoners committed crimes and avoid them in...

Britain reports third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll

Britain reported its third-highest daily death toll from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, but the number of new infections dropped to its lowest level this year.The number of people recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive cor...

Haryana Staff Selection Commission cancels written exams of gram sachiv

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Saturday announced to cancel written exams held on January 9 and 10 for around 700 posts of gram sachiv, following claims that question papers were leaked.Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chau...

Over 3,000 military healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine jabs

The armed forces on Saturday administered coronavirus vaccine to over 3,000 military doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel on the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive.Sources in the security establishment said 3,129 health care...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021