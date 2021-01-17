Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam polls: Raijor Dal urges AJP to take forward discussions on forming alliance

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:08 IST
Assam polls: Raijor Dal urges AJP to take forward discussions on forming alliance

Assam's newly floated politicalparty Raijor Dal on Sunday urged another regional outfit AsomJatiyo Parishad (AJP) to take forward discussions on forming apre-poll alliance.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are due inMarch-April.

Working presidents of the outfit, helmed by jailed RTIactivist Akhil Gogoi, wrote a letter to AJP chief LurinjyotiGogoi, requesting him to decide on a date to hold discussionson forming the alliance.

''The alliance must be given priority as the prevailingsituation and anti-people policies of the BJP demands it,'' theletter read.

''Our party president had given a call to all regionalparties to unite and form a party with one flag, one symbolbut now though there are two new regional parties, we canstill form an alliance in the interest of the state and itspeople,'' it said.

The ruling BJP government's bowing to the Centre'santi-Assam policies has convinced the democratic people of thestate that the Raijor Dal and the AJP must come together, theletter read.

Gogoi later told reporters that the AJP has alreadydecided on the alliance and there are no ''ifs and buts''regarding this.

''We are proceeding in the right direction and I urgepeople to be patient as everything will fall in place at theright time,'' he said.

The Raijor Dal, however, has decided not to enter intoan alliance with the AIUDF, which it has labelled as a''communal party like the BJP''.

The Raijor Dal was established by the Krishak MuktiSangram Samiti (KMSS) while the AJP was floated by the AllAssam Students' Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyotabadi YuvaChatra Parishad (AJYCP) in the aftermath of the anti-CAA stirin the state.

The agitation, spearheaded by the AASU, AJYCP and theKMSS, saw the deaths of five persons and the arrest andimprisonment of Akhil Gogoi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.Russias FSIN prison authori...

In final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes

Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. The planned construction, on land captured by Israel in...

J'khand: Order to withhold salaries of unvaccinated govt staffers withdrawn after backlash

An order issued bysenior health officials of Jharkhands Koderma districtwarning government employees not turning up for COVIDvaccination of withholding salaries till they were immunisedwas withdrawn on Sunday after a backlash.The order, iss...

NCP minister targets Shiv Sena over bad condition of roads

Maharashtra cabinet minister andNCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday indirectly targeted theShiv Sena over bad condition of roads in Kalyan in Thanedistrict.The NCP is the second key constituent in the ShivSena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021