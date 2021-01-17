Assam polls: Raijor Dal urges AJP to take forward discussions on forming alliance

Assam's newly floated politicalparty Raijor Dal on Sunday urged another regional outfit AsomJatiyo Parishad (AJP) to take forward discussions on forming apre-poll alliance.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are due inMarch-April.

Working presidents of the outfit, helmed by jailed RTIactivist Akhil Gogoi, wrote a letter to AJP chief LurinjyotiGogoi, requesting him to decide on a date to hold discussionson forming the alliance.

''The alliance must be given priority as the prevailingsituation and anti-people policies of the BJP demands it,'' theletter read.

''Our party president had given a call to all regionalparties to unite and form a party with one flag, one symbolbut now though there are two new regional parties, we canstill form an alliance in the interest of the state and itspeople,'' it said.

The ruling BJP government's bowing to the Centre'santi-Assam policies has convinced the democratic people of thestate that the Raijor Dal and the AJP must come together, theletter read.

Gogoi later told reporters that the AJP has alreadydecided on the alliance and there are no ''ifs and buts''regarding this.

''We are proceeding in the right direction and I urgepeople to be patient as everything will fall in place at theright time,'' he said.

The Raijor Dal, however, has decided not to enter intoan alliance with the AIUDF, which it has labelled as a''communal party like the BJP''.

The Raijor Dal was established by the Krishak MuktiSangram Samiti (KMSS) while the AJP was floated by the AllAssam Students' Union (AASU) and the Asom Jatiyotabadi YuvaChatra Parishad (AJYCP) in the aftermath of the anti-CAA stirin the state.

The agitation, spearheaded by the AASU, AJYCP and theKMSS, saw the deaths of five persons and the arrest andimprisonment of Akhil Gogoi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)