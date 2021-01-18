Budget session of Mizoram Assembly from Feb 23

Mizoram Governor P S SreedharanPillai on Monday summoned the budget session of the statelegislature to commence from February 23, a senior officialsaid.

Assembly Secretary H Lalrinawma told PTI that thedetailed schedule of the session would be chalked out by thebusiness advisory committee (BAC), which would soon hold ameeting.

He said Pillai will deliver his customary address onthe first day of the session, while Chief MinisterZoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, wouldpresent the annual budget for 2021-2022 on a day fixed by theBAC.

