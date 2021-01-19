UK health secretary Hancock says self-isolating until Sunday

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is self-isolating until Sunday after receiving a warning from the health service's COVID mobile phone app that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

"Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCOVID19app to self isolate so I'll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday," Hancock said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)