UK health secretary Hancock says self-isolating until Sunday

UK health secretary Hancock says self-isolating until SundayReuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:05 IST
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he is self-isolating until Sunday after receiving a warning from the health service's COVID mobile phone app that he may have been in contact with someone who tested positive.
"Last night I was alerted by the @NHSCOVID19app to self isolate so I'll be staying at home & not leaving at all until Sunday," Hancock said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
