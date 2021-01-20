Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump commutes sentence of ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

The government called it the Kilpatrick enterprise, a yearslong scheme to shake down contractors and reward allies.Kilpatricks lawyers had asked for a 15-year sentence.

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:25 IST
Trump commutes sentence of ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick

President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served about seven years of a 28-year sentence for corruption.

The announcement Wednesday morning was part of a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump's White House term that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of Trump and his family.

A White House statement said that prominent members of the Detroit community had supported Kilpatrick's commutation and it noted: “During his incarceration, Mr Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.” Kilpatrick also had asked for Trump's help to get out of prison.

The former Democratic mayor was convicted in 2013 of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes. The government called it the “Kilpatrick enterprise,” a yearslong scheme to shake down contractors and reward allies.

Kilpatrick's lawyers had asked for a 15-year sentence. But US District Judge Nancy Edmunds agreed with prosecutors and ordered an extraordinary 28-year term.

In May, Kilpatrick was turned down for home confinement during the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which has spread around the world, according to results of further lab tests released on Wednesd...

Won't attend swearing-in, would attract unnecessary media attention if I contract COVID-19: Harris' maternal uncle

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran said that he is not attending it amid the pandemic as he believes the risk is not worth taking since it will only draw unwante...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.511 p.m.Uttar Pradesh reports eight more COVID-19 deaths and 390 new cases.450 p.m.A nasal COVID-19 vaccine will be easy to give to sch...

Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 2,200 cr

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Wednesday reported a 35.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,200 crore for the quarter ended December driven by recovery in metal prices and strict cost discipline.The company had posted a net profi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021