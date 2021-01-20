Left Menu
Sasikala shifted to hospital after complaining of fever and breathlessness

Updated: 20-01-2021 18:29 IST
Just days before her release ,from a prison here, V K Sasikala, close aide of former TamilNadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was on Wednesday admittedto the Government Bowring Hospital after she complained offever and breathlessness, jail sources said.

Earlier she underwent treatment at the jail hospitalbut later taken to the Bowring Hospital for a second opinion,sources added.

The expelled AIADMK leader arrived in an ambulanceand was taken inside the hospital in a wheelchair, the sourcessaid.

Earlier, a jail official told PTI she was gettingtreated for fever and breathlessness in the jail hospital.

''Now she will be taken to the Bowring hospital,'' theofficial said.

It is not confirmed yet whether she is sufferingfrom COVID-19.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prisonhere, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just a weekaway to walk free from the prison on January 27.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

