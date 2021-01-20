Left Menu
No vial of COVID-19 vaccine wasted in case of absenteeism: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday clarified that no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or a session is wasted in case of absenteeism and the jabs are allotted to another beneficiary.Vardhan took to Twitter on Wednesday to check misconceptions and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination drive.Responding to Congress leader P Chidambaram's tweet that there is no point in wasting opened vials with unused doses, Vardhan said no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or session is wasted.

No vial of COVID-19 vaccine wasted in case of absenteeism: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday clarified that no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or a session is wasted in case of absenteeism and the jabs are allotted to another beneficiary.

Vardhan took to Twitter on Wednesday to check misconceptions and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Responding to Congress leader P Chidambaram's tweet that there is no point in wasting opened vials with unused doses, Vardhan said no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or session is wasted.

''Appreciate your concern P Chidambaram-ji. MoHFW has already taken steps to address the issue. We are ensuring that no vial or session is wasted and in case of absenteeism, vaccines are being allotted to another beneficiary,'' the Union health minister tweeted.

He also responded to a tweet that questioned the safety of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

''Clearly as naive and presumptuous as boorish! It's obvious, government advisory shared on social media is made available at ground level first. It is evident your propensity for unfruitful discourse has no bounds, no point in expecting you to focus your energy on anything constructive,'' Vardhan wrote on the microblogging site.

