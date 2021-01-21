Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. must improve infrastructure: Biden transportation nominee

Biden put Buttigieg - a rival for the Democratic presidential nomination last year - in charge of the department that oversees aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit. In April 2019, then President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders agreed to spend $2 trillion over a decade - but the president never proposed any new revenue source to pay for the upgrades - and never made it a priority.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:30 IST
U.S. must improve infrastructure: Biden transportation nominee
Image Credit: Flickr

President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department will tell a U.S. Senate panel on Thursday the United States must improve its infrastructure.

"We also have a lot of work to do to improve the infrastructure in this country, a mission that will not only keep more people safe, but also grow our economy as we look to the future," former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg will say, according to a copy of his prepared remarks. Biden put Buttigieg - a rival for the Democratic presidential nomination last year - in charge of the department that oversees aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit.

In April 2019, then President Donald Trump and Democratic leaders agreed to spend $2 trillion over a decade - but the president never proposed any new revenue source to pay for the upgrades - and never made it a priority. "Infrastructure Week" became a long-running joke in the Trump administration as other unrelated events often overtook the effort to rebuild roads, bridges and airports.

"Now is the time, and we have a real chance to deliver for the American people," Buttigieg will say in his testimony. Biden said last week he will ask Congress in February for "historic investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, innovation, research and development, and clean energy."

Biden has also vowed to boost fuel economy standards that were slashed under Trump and take steps to increase the number of electric vehicles on American roads. Congress has abandoned a decades-old policy of largely using fuel tax revenue to fund infrastructure repairs.

Since 2008, Congress has transferred about $141 billion to the Highway Trust Fund, according to the Government Accountability Office. Congress failed again last year to approve a multi-year surface transportation bill and instead passed a one-year extension that expires Sept. 30.

Congress has not boosted the 18.4-cents-per-gallon federal gasoline tax since 1993. That tax is now worth just 10.2 cents after adjusting for inflation. Full coverage for Eikon readers of the U.S. presidential transition

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ten BJP, two SP candidates elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council

Ten BJP and two Samajwadi candidates were elected unopposed to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday.Those elected included Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, former IAS officer A K Sharma and state BJP president Swatantra Dev...

Rajasthan to have a third Sainik School in Alwar

A third Sanik School with be set up in Rajasthan in Alwar district after the establishment of two others earlier in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu districts.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the allotment of free land in Ha...

China backs Guterres for 2nd term as UN Secretary-General

China on Thursday announced its backing for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is seeking a second five-year term as the chief of the world body.Guterres, 71, whose current term ends on December 31, in a letter to General...

RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in November, buys USD 10.261 bn

The Reserve Bank of India RBI continued to remain a net buyer of the US currency in November after it bought USD 10.261 billion from the spot market, data showed.During the reporting month, the central bank purchased USD 14.289 billion and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021