West Bengal Guv, wife donate Rs 5,00,001 for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:44 IST
West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar and his wife on Thursday donated Rs 5,00,001 forconstruction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A Raj Bhavan statement said a signed cheque was handedover to a team of the VHP and RSS, adding, the donation wasmade in their personal capacity.

All India Working President of VHP Alok Kumar flewfrom Delhi to Kolkata this morning and called on the governor,leading a seven-member delegation.

The donation was made in the name of Shri RamJanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which has been mandated to collectfunds for the temple, Dhankhar said in the statement.

He also termed the construction of the Ram Mandir asan epochal development.

''The fact that it is in pursuance to the unanimousverdict of the highest court of the largest democracy in theworld, is a tribute to richness and resilience of our age oldethos and civilisation. The intent and spirit of donation,rather than the amount, is all important,'' the statementsaid.

