Kerala Congress sends proposal for campaign by Rahul, Priyanka for state assembly polls

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections slated for later this year, the state Congress unit has sent a proposal to the party, urging leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign for the polls.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections slated for later this year, the state Congress unit has sent a proposal to the party, urging leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign for the polls. According to the sources, Kerala State Congress Unit has sent a proposal to the party's in-charge in view of impending assembly polls in the month of April.

State Congress leaders had met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday and it was decided that party will go for collective leadership in the upcoming polls. The sources said that party leaders requested Rahul Gandhi to campaign in the state polls. They also requested AICC Kerala in-charge Tariq Anwar for rallies and roadshows by Priyanka Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit his constituency Wayanad for two days from January 27 onwards. Following the Budget session from January 29 to February 15, the party leadership will tour Kerala. On Tuesday, Congress had constituted the Election Management and Strategy Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Party leader Oommen Chandy has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Election Management and Strategy Committee of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee for the upcoming Assembly election with immediate effect. This committee shall meet frequently to discuss matters related to electioneering, co-ordination, and formulation of election strategies," General Secretary KC Venugopal had said in a release. Other members of the committee include Mullappally Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala, K.C. Venugopal, Tariq Anwar, K Muraleedharan, V.M. Sudheeren, K Sudhakaran, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Dr Shashi Tharoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

