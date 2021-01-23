Trump's impeachment trial in U.S. Senate to begin week of Feb 8 -Schumer

Trump's impeachment trial in U.S. Senate to begin week of Feb 8 -SchumerReuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 05:08 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate will begin the week of Feb. 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Friday.
