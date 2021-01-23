Left Menu
Trump's impeachment trial in U.S. Senate to begin week of Feb 8 -Schumer

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 05:08 IST
Trump's impeachment trial in U.S. Senate to begin week of Feb 8 -Schumer

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate will begin the week of Feb. 8, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

