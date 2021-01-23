Maha CM pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Saturday paid homage to freedom fighter NetajiSubhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary.

Thackeray paid floral tributes to the founder of theIndian National Army at 'Matoshree', his private residence insuburban Bandra here.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said Netaji'sheroic acts are always an inspiration to Indians.

''Gandhiji's and Bose's ideals for freedom were twosides of the same coin,'' he said in a statement.

The central government has decided to observe January23 as ''Parakram Diwas'' to commemorate the birth anniversary ofBose, who was born on this day in 1897.

