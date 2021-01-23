Shah pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose; says youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he said children and youngsters can take inspiration from Netaji's contribution to the country's independence and help build a self-reliant India.

''The courage and valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organised the youngsters of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. On the 125th birth anniversary of such a great hero of the freedom movement, I pay my heartfelt tributes,'' Shah said.

The home minister, who is on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya, also paid tributes to Bose in front of his portrait in Guwahati.

''There was an infinite flow of immense courage and unique resolve within Subhas Babu. His amazing personality and vibrant voice created the tide of freedom in the hearts of people. His life is a role model for the youngsters of the country,'' he said.

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the 125th birth anniversary of Bose will be celebrated with great enthusiasm as ''Parakram Divas'' nationwide.

This will help youngsters take inspiration from Netaji's contribution to the country's independence and build a self-reliant India, he added.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Divas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose.

