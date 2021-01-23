Left Menu
Netaji memorial to be set up in Jabalpur central jail: MP CM

A barracks in the Central Jailin Jabalpur in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was held forsix months during the freedom struggle will be turned into amemorial on the lines of the one in Andaman and NicobarsCellular Jail for Veer Savarkar, Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.The CM visited the barracks to pay homage to Bose whowas born on January 23 in 1897.A memorial is going to be developed here like that offreedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkars in Andaman andNicobars Cellular Jail.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 23-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 20:26 IST
The CM visited the barracks to pay homage to Bose who was born on January 23 in 1897. Image Credit: ANI

The CM visited the barracks to pay homage to Bose who was born on January 23 in 1897.

''A memorial is going to be developed here like that of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's in Andaman and Nicobar's Cellular Jail. The memorial here will have details of Netaji's life history. A short film will also be prepared,'' the CM said.

On June 13, 2007, Central Jail Jabalpur was named after Bose.

Chouhan also announced that a convention centre which is part of the Jabalpur Smart City initiative will be named after the INA legend.

He was speaking at a function held at Shahid Smarakhere to distribute cards and cheques to beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

