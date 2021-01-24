Mamata hails from 'demoness' culture, has faulty DNA: BJP MLA in UP
BJP MLA from Uttar Pradeshs Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hails from a demoness culture and that her DNA is defected.Singh was referring to Banerjee taking offence at the chanting of slogans of Jai Shri Ram on Saturday at a programme held in Kolkata on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.PTI | Ballia | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:38 IST
BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, Surendra Singh, on Sunday said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hails from a ''demoness culture'' and that her DNA is ''defected''.
Singh was referring to Banerjee taking offence at the chanting of slogans of ''Jai Shri Ram'' on Saturday at a programme held in Kolkata on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. ''There is defect in the DNA of Mamata Banerjee, and she hails from the demoness culture (Mamata Banerjee ke DNA mein dosh hai, woh raakshashi sanskriti ki hai). No demon can love Lord Ram. Mamata Banerjee is a dishonest and evil (shaitan) person. Her hatred for Lord Ram is natural,'' he told reporters.
Singh added that the violence and murder unleashed allegedly by members of Banerjee's party TMC in West Bengal provide proof of their ''evil'' act. Banerjee had on Saturday declined to speak at an official programme at the lawn of Victoria Memorial Hall to celebrate Bose's 125th birth anniversary after ''Jai Shri Ram'' slogans were raised by a section of the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
She said such ''insult'' was unacceptable.
The BJP claimed that Banerjee's reaction reflected her mindset of appeasement politics, while the ruling Trinamool Congress said no one can teach lumpens to be dignified.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand High Court stays denotification of Shivalik Elephant Reserve
PM Modi to head panel on commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary
Militants, robbers may have joined farmers' stir: BJP MLA
PM to head panel to mark Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniv; Bengal CM part of 85-member team
Uttar Pradesh govt issues advisory to tackle bird flu