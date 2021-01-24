Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base: Dilip Ghosh

Amid a spate of defections from theruling TMC to the saffron camp in Bengal ahead of the assemblypolls, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday allayedapprehensions of the turncoats getting more importance thanthe old timers,saying switching political allegiance doesntalways guarantee leadership positions.

Ghosh, however, insisted that the party, in order toexpand its base for coming to power in Bengal, needs to inductpeople from other political outfits.

In an interview to PTI, he also clarified that everybodyhas to abide by the rules and regulations of the party, be itthe old-timers or the newcomers.

''The BJP is a growing force in West Bengal. Ourorganisation is getting strengthened with each passing day;people from other parties including the TMC are joining us. Ifwe dont take people from other outfits, how will we grow? ''No matter who joins the camp, I would like to add thateveryone has to abide by the rules and regulations of theparty. No one is above the party,'' he said, when asked aboutreports of infighting in certain pockets of the state overinduction of leaders from the Trinamool Congress.

According to the saffron camp sources and media reports,several party cadres and the RSS the BJPs ideological parent are not very happy with the induction of certain leaders inthe party.

''There could be complaints against some leaders, but youhave to understand one thing that whoever is joining us willnot become a leader immediately. In a democracy, numbers playan important role. We have to get the numbers (to come topower), he said.

Ghosh further said and ''regarding the question of gettinga leadership position, it will be decided later by the partywho will be the leader or the face.'' Ghosh assured the old-timers that they have nothing toworry about, as each of them will be accommodated according totheir ability.

''Everybody be will be accomodated according to theirability and will get respect. All of us have to work togetherto oust the TMC,'' he said.

Many senior TMC leaders, including political heavyweightSuvendu Adhikari, 14 other MLAs and a sitting MP, haveswitched over to the saffron camp in the last two years.

Three Left MLAs and four Congress legislators have alsojoined the saffron camp.

Talking about Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeesallegation that the BJP has turned into a ''washing machine''that cleanses corrupt turncoats after inducting them, Ghoshsaid taking someone into the party fold does not meanjustifying his/her wrong deeds.

''We are not certifying or justifying anyone or anything. Ifsomeone is proven guilty, he or she will have to face theconsequences. Its the TMC that believes in the culture ofcorruption.

''In our society, a section of people are into politics,and wherever this section goes, that party grows from strengthto strength. If there are some politicians who are willing tojoin us, we will welcome them. Law, on the other hand, willtake its own course,'' he stated.

Ghosh, however, maintained that the party has put inplace a mechanism to look into the profile of cadres andworkers before inducting them.

''We are not here to judge anyone. But, that doesnt meanwe will induct each and every one. There is a screeningprocess and everybody has to go through it. We can neverdeliver good governance if we dont come to power. For that,we need to expand our base,'' he said.

Referring to the ''outsider versus insider'' debate in WestBengal, the state BJP chief said the TMC has raked up theissue as it has nothing else to talk about.

''The TMC, after a decade in power in the state, hasnothing to talk about, it seems. Ours is a national party, andour leaders will come here to assist us. But, those who arefighting elections or are working at the grassroots level areresidents of this state. So the allegations are baseless,'' heunderlined.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will come to power withmore than two-thirds majority, Ghosh said the party woulddraft a road map for the development of the state.

Speaking on the issue of projecting a chief ministerialcandidate before the assembly polls, Ghosh said it is for theleadership to decide.

''In states where we were in opposition, we chose our CMcandidate after winning the elections. Our party believes incollective leadership. Naming a chief ministerial candidate isnot important,'' he pointed out.

Asked if he would take up the challenge if the partyanoints him as its CM face, Ghosh said, he is a loyal soldierof the BJP, and has always taken up all responsibilitiesbestowed upon him.

''When I was asked to become the state president of theparty, I accepted it. I worked hard... When I was asked tocontest for an MLA or an MP post, I agreed. Whateverresponsibility the party assigns me, I will perform my dutydiligently,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)