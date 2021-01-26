U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday backed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to serve as secretary of state.

As voting continued, the 100-member Senate backed Blinken by 53 to 11, meaning he could be sworn in as the nation's top diplomat later in the day. A simple majority is needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation.

