U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of state

U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Blinken as secretary of stateReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:53 IST
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday backed President Joe Biden's nominee, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, to serve as secretary of state.
As voting continued, the 100-member Senate backed Blinken by 53 to 11, meaning he could be sworn in as the nation's top diplomat later in the day. A simple majority is needed in the Democratic-controlled chamber for his confirmation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Antony Blinken
- Senate
- Democratic
- Blinken
ALSO READ
25th Amendment is zero risk to me but will haunt Joe Biden: Donald Trump
25th Amendment is zero risk to me but will haunt Joe Biden: Donald Trump
Lady Gaga to sing National Anthem at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden chooses David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed - NYT
Jennifer Lopez to join star-studded gig at Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration