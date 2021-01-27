Biden wants two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians - White House

Biden wants two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians - White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden believes a two-state solution is the only way forward for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday. Biden believes that "a two-state solution remains the only path forward," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
