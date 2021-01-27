Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala's prison term over, set free

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala was set free on Wednesday by authorities after shecompleted four years imprisonment in a jail here in a case ofdisproportionate assets, setting off celebrations by hersupporters in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Being treated for COVID-19 for a week, the 66-year-oldclose aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late JJayalalithaa, would remain in a state-run hospital here forsome more days.

Parappana Agrahara Jail Superintendent V Sheshamurthytold PTI that Sasikala, lodged in the prison on February 15,2017, was released on Wednesday.

Sasikala's supporters burst into celebrationsdistributing sweets and offering prayers in places of worshipas they expect her to gain control of the AIADMK, from whichshe was expelled as interim general secretary.

Her counsel Raja Senthoor Pandian told reporters that sheasked him to convey to the Tamil Nadu people that she wouldmeet them soon.

He said the security put in place for her at the VictoriaHospital was withdrawn after authorities set her free.

Expressing joy over his aunt's release, Amma MakkalMunnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran saidSasikala was being given good treatment at the hospital anddepending on the doctors' advise she may remain there for sometime.

''Tamil Nadu people and our functionaries are expectingher and a grand reception is on the cards for her,'' he said.

To a question, he said the purpose of floating the AMMKyears ago was to retrieve the AIADMK and usher in 'true'Amma's government in Tamil Nadu and efforts aimed at itcontinued to be on.

''Chinnamma (as Sasikala is called by her supporters), iscoming back. We will form Amma's (Jayalalithaa's) governmentin Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

The ruling AIADMK, led by Deputy Chief Minister OPanneeerselvam and Chief Minister K Palaniswami had time andagain asserted that there was no scope for Sasikala beinginducted again in the party.

The formalities for Sasikala's release were done at theVictoria Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment forCOVID-19 along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi, also aconvict in the case.

According to hospital sources, prison officials sportingpersonal protection equipment (PPE) kits completed theformalities in the COVID-19 ward.

However, she would remain at the hospital for at leastanother three days as mandated under the COVID-19 protocol,though she is now asymptomatic and her symptoms have reduced.

''As per protocol, she will be discharged on 10th day(January 30) if she is asymptomatic and free for oxygensupport for at least three days,'' the hospital said in anofficial bulletin.

A large number of supporters of Sasikala lined up outsidethe Victoria Hospital, raised slogans in her favour anddistributed sweets in celebration.

Dhinakaran, also an independent legislator in Tamil Nadu,visited the hospital after she was released by jail officials.

After Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, Sasikala wasall set to become the Chief Minister in early 2017 with theparty naming her interim general secretary and following herelection as AIADMK legislature party leader.

However, with the Supreme Court restoring the trialcourt's judgment convicting her in the assets case, shefacilitated the election of K Palaniswami as the AIADMKlegislature party leader and made him the Chief Minister.

Before heading to the prison in Bengaluru, she hadvisited the mausoleum of Jayalalithaa in Chennai and made adramatic vow, though she did not openly declare what it wasall about.

Along with Ilavarasi and late Jayalalithaa's disownedfoster son V N Sudhakaran, she was convicted in the Rs 66crore disproportionate assets case, which bars her fromcontesting elections for six years from the date of herrelease.

The September 27, 2014, order of the Special Courtawarding imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 crore each, wasupheld by the Supreme Court on February 14, 2017.

