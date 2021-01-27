Left Menu

Social media personality charged over 2016 U.S. election interference

A social media influencer with 58,000 Twitter followers was criminally charged on Wednesday with conspiring to disseminate misinformation aimed at depriving individuals of their right to vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Douglass Mackey, 31, of Florida, known on Twitter as "Ricky Vaughn" was charged by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and will make an initial court appearance in a federal court in Florida.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:47 IST
Social media personality charged over 2016 U.S. election interference
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A social media influencer with 58,000 Twitter followers was criminally charged on Wednesday with conspiring to disseminate misinformation aimed at depriving individuals of their right to vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Douglass Mackey, 31, of Florida, known on Twitter as "Ricky Vaughn" was charged by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn and will make an initial court appearance in a federal court in Florida. Prosecutors say Mackey conspired with others to disseminate disinformation on social media to help a certain unnamed candidate, by urging people to cast their ballots through invalid means such as text messages.

In one tweet, he featured a picture of an African-American woman standing in front of a sign for an unnamed candidate. Next to the image, it said: "Avoid the line. Vote from home." The criminal complaint does not name the candidate, but the Huffington Post previously reported the Twitter troll "Ricky Vaughn" was for an account controlled by Douglass Mackey, a supporter of Donald Trump, who won the 2016 election.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Vaughn has in the past openly supported hate groups, and once appeared on white nationalist Richard Spencer's Radix podcast. "There is no place in public discourse for lies and misinformation to defraud citizens of their right to vote," Seth DuCharme, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement.

"With Mackey's arrest, we serve notice that those who would subvert the democratic process in this manner cannot rely on the cloak of Internet anonymity to evade responsibility for their crimes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Legal provision for maintenance for needy kin under CrPC a social legislation: HC

Terming the statutory mandate for a financially capable man to maintain his wife, children and parents a social legislation, the Allahabad High Court has said the proceeding under it is of summary nature and is aimed at providing quick reli...

Govind Ballabh Pant's statue at Parliament relocated to eponymous Delhi roundabout

A statue of freedom fighter Govind Ballabh Pant, which was shifted by the CPWD from the Parliament complex for construction work, was unveiled at its new location on a roundabout at Pandit Pant Marg here on Wednesday.At the event, Union Hou...

Britain's next free trade deal set to be with Australia -City AM

The United Kingdoms next free trade agreement is set to be with Australia, in a deal that could be completed as soon as March, the City AM newspaper reported on Wednesday.The next round of UK-Australia talks are due early next month, the ne...

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the worlds richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.Elias said Slim, 80, is doing very well and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021