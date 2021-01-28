Left Menu

Union budget will favour corporates, not farmers: Kerala Agri Minister

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Wednesday said that the upcoming union budget will favour corporates and will have nothing for farmers.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:38 IST
Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Wednesday said that the upcoming union budget will favour corporates and will have nothing for farmers. "It will be a budget which will favour corporates. There is no chance to get any favour from the central government for the downtrodden masses, especially farmers," Kumar told ANI.

"They are trying to implement this anti-farmer act. The central government is still sticking to its stand then how can the problem be solved?" he added. He further said, "They may try to dilute the agitation through some declarations for farmers and farming sector. It will be fake. I do not believe that the budget will favour society."

Kumar further attacked the union government for spoiling centre-state relations. "The central government is trying to spoil the relations between the centre and the states. The powers of the central and state governments are clearly demarcated in the constitution. They are trying to make many enactments against centre-state relations which will reflect in the budget also," he said.

The budget session will start on January 29 and the first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the budget session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

