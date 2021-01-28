Left Menu

Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:13 IST
Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Amarinder Singh said Rai's vision fired up the imagination of the nation during the country's Independence struggle while Khattar said that the nation will always be grateful to the freedom fighter for his contribution in the service of motherland.

''Tributes to Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Birth Anniversary today. He was a great freedom fighter whose vision fired up the imagination of the whole nation during our Independence struggle, especially his sacrifice during the protests against the Simon Commission,” Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

Khattar in his tweet said, “The nation will always be grateful to him for his contribution in the service of motherland”.

Born in 1865, Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and came to be known as 'Punjab Kesari'. PTI SUN VSD RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO team in Wuhan probing COVID-19 origins moves out of quarantine

A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic left its quarantine hotel in Wuhan on Thursday to begin field work, two weeks after arriving in the Chinese city where the virus emerged in late 2019. T...

Senegal confirms presence of UK variant of coronavirus

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain has now been detected in Senegal, its health institute said on Thursday, just as measures to contain the spread of the virus appeared to have stalled a recent surge.Br...

TeamLease Services Q3 PAT down 9 pc at Rs 23.1 crore

Human resource company TeamLease Services on Thursday reported 9 per cent decline in profit after tax for the third quarter of 2020-21 at Rs 23.1 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.The companys profit after tax...

Sterling eases off recent highs as vaccine optimism fades

The British pound retreated on Thursday from the previous sessions multi-month highs, as investors tempered some of their optimism about the UK vaccine rollout, with the lockdown in England set to last until at least March.Sterling surged t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021