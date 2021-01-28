Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. Amarinder Singh said Rai's vision fired up the imagination of the nation during the country's Independence struggle while Khattar said that the nation will always be grateful to the freedom fighter for his contribution in the service of motherland.

''Tributes to Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Birth Anniversary today. He was a great freedom fighter whose vision fired up the imagination of the whole nation during our Independence struggle, especially his sacrifice during the protests against the Simon Commission,” Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

Khattar in his tweet said, “The nation will always be grateful to him for his contribution in the service of motherland”.

Born in 1865, Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and came to be known as 'Punjab Kesari'. PTI SUN VSD RHL

