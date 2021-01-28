Left Menu

AAP to contest Assembly polls in 6 states

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:31 IST
AAP to contest Assembly polls in 6 states
AAP leader Manish Sisodia (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. Sisodia said this while briefing at a press conference after the party's national council meeting.

"The party will take Kejriwal Ji's development model among the people in these states," he said. "If 80 per cent of the population in Delhi can get access to the free electricity, so why cannot residents of other states like UP, Goa, Uttarakhand etc get access to it," Sisodia further said.

He said that the people in these states urged members of the party's national council to contest from their respective states. Talking about the incidents of violence during the farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in the national capital, Sisodia alleged that it was a conspiracy to discredit the farmers' movement.

"Action is not being taken agaisnt the real culprits of the violence and farmers are being targetted, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU requests inspection of AstraZeneca vaccine production in Belgium

The European Commission has asked Belgian authorities to inspect production at a plant in Belgium that makes the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, where problems have led to a large shortfall in supply.Belgiums Federal Agency for Medicines a...

Punjab govt to set up plywood park in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab government on Thursday said it will set up a dedicated plywood park in Hoshiarpur district.Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the state government will bring about Rs 100 crore of investment, which would provide employmen...

Entrepreneurs benefit more from emotional intelligence than other competencies

Research from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business found that emotional intelligence - the ability to understand, use and manage emotions to relieve stress - may be more vital to a business survival than previously thought. The ...

Unrest grows in crisis-hit Lebanon amid coronavirus lockdown

Lebanese security forces fired volleys of tear gas at rock-throwing youth in the northern city of Tripoli on Thursday amid outrage over the death of a 30-year-old protester after violent confrontations with security forces the previous day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021