Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi

Attacking the Centre over the new farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday told a rally in western Uttar Pradesh that if voted to power her party would scrap them.

At a 'kisan panchayat' organised by the party in Saharanpur, the Congress general secretary accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders of ''insulting'' farmers who are protesting against the laws.

''The three laws are demonic. If voted to power, the Congress will scrap these laws,'' she said.

She said the party's fight will continue till the laws are scrapped.

The rally is the first in a series of such farmers' meetings planned by the party in western Uttar Pradesh, a year before the assembly elections in the state.

When asked to comment on the Congress event, UP minister Anand Swarup Shukla said a ''drama” is being enacted in the name of farmers.

He claimed that “gangs” opposing the government have gone international, and referred to tweets on the farmers’ protest by foreign celebrities.

He asked Congress leaders to “oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but not the country''.

Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said the BJP government was committed to help farmers and termed Priyanka Gandhi’s tour an ''eyewash''.

''Some leaders just want to be in the limelight,'' he added.

