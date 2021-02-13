Left Menu

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washington.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 04:02 IST
Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washington. Nestled in the Catoctin Mountains, the heavily guarded compound operated by the U.S. Navy provided a refuge for Jimmy Carter to fish and George W. Bush to ride his mountain bike.

"It provides a chance to get a blast of fresh air away from the press and a chance to be with family and friends," said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley. It has also been the site of high-pressure negotiations. Bill Clinton, hoping to recreate the magic of Carter's Camp David Accords of 1978, brought together Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak at Camp David in 2000 for a summit, but failed to reach a breakthrough in the long-standing conflict.

Bush frequently held meetings with foreign leaders at Camp David and surprised the world one day by scheduling a teleconference there with Iraqi leaders only to turn up secretly in Baghdad for the meeting. Biden, whose home is in Wilmington, Delaware, is expected to make greater use of the facility than his predecessor Donald Trump, who visited it 14 times over four years.

The secluded nature of the compound and its rustic lodges - and its lack of a world class golf course - were drawbacks for Trump's style, aides to the former president have said. Instead he often traveled to his properties in New Jersey and Florida, where he could play golf and hang out with friends.

Rather than fly directly aboard the Marine One helicopter to Camp David, Biden on Friday was taking Air Force One to Hagerstown, Maryland, and then riding in a motorcade to avoid any bad weather that might surface. The trip will get Biden out of Washington for the remainder of the Trump impeachment trial, which is expected to conclude as early as Saturday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated on Friday that Biden was watching "bits" of the trial but otherwise leaving it to the Senate to do its job. "Camp David can be a wonderful retreat from the 18 acres of the White House grounds, which can often be confining," said Eric Schultz, former deputy press secretary to former President Barack Obama, adding that it is "a rare luxury" for the president to be able to "walk freely in the open air." (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC recommends schools reopen with masks and rigid health protocols

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued new guidance for U.S. schools to reopen, recommending universal mask-wearing and physical distancing as key COVID-19 mitigation strategies to get children back in the clas...

U.S. tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery

U.S. President Joe Bidens administration told allies on Friday it was re-engaging with them to help steer the global economy out of its worst slump since the Great Depression, a contrast with the go-it-alone approach of Donald Trump. U.S. T...

Biden says CDC guidance on reopening schools is solid science

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions guidance on school reopenings during the novel coronavirus pandemic is the best available scientific evidence on how to reopen schools safely.As many st...

Biden makes first trip to the rustic mountain retreat of Camp David

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washingt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021