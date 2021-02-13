Left Menu

Under PM Modi, China was 'forced' to buckle down: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has strengthened its defence sector and even forced China to buckle down.Addressing women entrepreneurs at a Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha event, the Union Minister of State for Finance also claimed that the Congress did not do much for the defence sector during its 10-year rule.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 20:46 IST
Under PM Modi, China was 'forced' to buckle down: Anurag Thakur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has strengthened its defence sector and even ''forced'' China to buckle down.

Addressing women entrepreneurs at a Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha event, the Union Minister of State for Finance also claimed that the Congress did not do much for the defence sector during its 10-year rule. ''The Congress says what has been done for the defence sector. They (Congress) could not buy a single bulletproof jacket in their 10-year rule while the Modi government provided 2 lakh jackets to the soldiers. They could not buy a fighter jet while we provided 36 Rafale jets.

''That China was forced to buckle down and India showed its might, it happened under Modi's leadership. Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai (everything is possible as Modi is there),'' Thakur said.

This is power and the strong leadership that enhances pride and prestige of the country, he said.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry even as the two sides continued military and diplomatic talks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Parliament on Thursday that India and China have reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to ''cease'' forward deployment of troops in a ''phased, coordinated and verifiable'' manner.

Thakur said in this year's Budget, an increase of more than 18.8 per cent has been done for purchases like fighter jets, tanks and ammunition.

Referring to the new farm laws, the minister alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been ''spreading lies''.

''I asked Congress MPs in the Parliament to name the provisions in the new law that scraps Mandis or MSP but they failed to do so. I have blasted Rahul Gandhi's lies in a manner that he will not forget in his entire life,'' Thakur claimed.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the government over the new farm laws, border stand-off with China among other issues.

A Congress MP in Rajya Sabha submitted that there was no clause in the new laws that scrapped Mandis, he claimed further.

''On one hand a Congress MP (Rahul Gandhi), who is the former Congress president, says Mandis will be scrapped and on the other hand another MP of Congress says it will not. Congress is moving in two directions. If things remains like this, the Congress will split while moving in two streams.'' Thakur claimed that Rahul Gandhi ''cannot tell the difference between wheat and barley'' like his father Rajiv Gandhi also was unable to the ''differentiate between red and green chilies.'' ''What should I ask from such a leader. They come and tell lies,'' he said.

Terming Gandhi as a ''novice'' in politics, Thakur claimed that he brought down Congress's strength from 400 seats in Lok Sabha to 40, claiming that was an outcome of ''dynasty politics''.

The minister asserted that the Budget was aimed at turning India into an economic and manufacturing powerhouse and it served the interests of all sections of the society including women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM lauds Shah's, Sitharaman's speeches in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded Home Minister Amit Shahs address in Lok Sabha while piloting a bill related to Jammu and Kashmir and said his wonderful speech was extensive in detail and highlighted the governments efforts f...

Rescuers boring wider hole in tunnel; Temporary lake on Rishi Ganga starts releasing water

A temporary lake formed at river Rishi Ganga has started discharging water, reducing the risk of another flash flood in the region, while rescuers on Saturday began boring a wider and deeper hole into the tunnel at the flood-ravaged Tapovan...

Five elephants die within 13 days in Odisha's Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary

Five elephants have died within a gap of 13 days inside Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary in Kalahandi district of Odisha, officials said.All the carcasses were found near water bodies, they said.The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sashi Pa...

Govt employee booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday registered a disproportionate assets against a government employee working as computer operator-cum-motor transport clerk in Police Control Room here, an official said.The case was registered again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021