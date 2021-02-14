Received threat as I sought justice for Rinku Sharma:MP protem speaker
Madhya Pradesh Assembly's pro-temSpeaker Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday claimed he has received athreat after he demanded justice for Rinku Sharma, who waskilled allegedly by a group of men in Delhi on February 10.
Rameshwar Sharma on Saturday tweeted a screen shot ofa post ''threatening'' him on Facebook.
Talking to reporters on Sunday, he said, ''In theFacebook post, I have been threatened that I will meet thesame fate as Rinku Sharma. I am not going to be intimidated bysuch threats.'' He said Rinku Sharma should get justice.
Rinku Sharma's brother has alleged that he was killedas he was actively participating in a donation drive for theRam temple in Ayodhya. However, the Delhi Police have deniedany communal angle to the murder.
