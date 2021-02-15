Woman's death: Inquiry on, no pressure on cops, says Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Monday said there was no pressure on the police inthe probe into the alleged suicide of a woman in Pune, whichthe opposition BJP has been claiming has a link to a stateminister.

Some social media posts have claimed the 23-year-oldwoman, who died after falling from a building in Pune'sHadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with acabinet minister in the state.

Speaking to reporters after being discharged fromhospital post recovery from the coronavirus infection,Deshmukh said an inquiry into the incident will be conductedas per rules.

''There is no question of pressure from anyone. Thechief minister has already said the inquiry will be conductedas per rules. There is no truth in the allegations made by theopposition,'' the minister added.

Replying to a query on a probe into tweets by renownedfigures who supported the Centre after several tweets byinternational personalities backing the farmers' protests,Deshmukh said his statement on the issue was ''misinterpreted''.

''I had stated that an inquiry be conducted against theBJP IT Cell on celebrity tweets. But it was shown in the mediaas if I had asked for a probe against legends like LataMangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar, something I had never said.

There is no question of an inquiry against them,'' the ministerasserted.

A preliminary investigation into the issue is underwayand, so far, 12 names, comprising BJP IT Cell functionariesand social media 'influencers', have come up, Deshmukh said.

He also brushed aside questions raised by the wife ofGN Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor serving a lifeterm in Nagpur Central jail for Maoist links, on the latter'streatment after he was detected with COVID-19.

Jail authorities are taking proper care of Saibaba'shealth, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)