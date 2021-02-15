Left Menu

Woman's death: Inquiry on, no pressure on cops, says Deshmukh

There is no truth in the allegations made by theopposition, the minister added.Replying to a query on a probe into tweets by renownedfigures who supported the Centre after several tweets byinternational personalities backing the farmers protests,Deshmukh said his statement on the issue was misinterpreted.I had stated that an inquiry be conducted against theBJP IT Cell on celebrity tweets.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:19 IST
Woman's death: Inquiry on, no pressure on cops, says Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Monday said there was no pressure on the police inthe probe into the alleged suicide of a woman in Pune, whichthe opposition BJP has been claiming has a link to a stateminister.

Some social media posts have claimed the 23-year-oldwoman, who died after falling from a building in Pune'sHadapsar area on February 8, was in a relationship with acabinet minister in the state.

Speaking to reporters after being discharged fromhospital post recovery from the coronavirus infection,Deshmukh said an inquiry into the incident will be conductedas per rules.

''There is no question of pressure from anyone. Thechief minister has already said the inquiry will be conductedas per rules. There is no truth in the allegations made by theopposition,'' the minister added.

Replying to a query on a probe into tweets by renownedfigures who supported the Centre after several tweets byinternational personalities backing the farmers' protests,Deshmukh said his statement on the issue was ''misinterpreted''.

''I had stated that an inquiry be conducted against theBJP IT Cell on celebrity tweets. But it was shown in the mediaas if I had asked for a probe against legends like LataMangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar, something I had never said.

There is no question of an inquiry against them,'' the ministerasserted.

A preliminary investigation into the issue is underwayand, so far, 12 names, comprising BJP IT Cell functionariesand social media 'influencers', have come up, Deshmukh said.

He also brushed aside questions raised by the wife ofGN Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor serving a lifeterm in Nagpur Central jail for Maoist links, on the latter'streatment after he was detected with COVID-19.

Jail authorities are taking proper care of Saibaba'shealth, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matches.SPEZIA RISE CONTINUES What a debut Serie A season it is turning out to be for Spezia.The Ligurian club recovered after being declared bankrupt in 2008 and last season won promotion to the Ita...

Jaguar Land Rover to go 100% electric by 2039

Luxury car group Jaguar Land Rover JLR unveiled plans to go electric on Monday, saying it aims to be net zero on carbon emissions by 2039 as it joined a global race to roll out clean-energy vehicles.The Tata Motors-owned groups strategy - i...

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Vaughan hails Ashwin's ruthless batting performance

As Ravichandran Ashwin scored a fantastic century against England on day three of the ongoing second Test, former Three Lions skipper Michael Vaughan hailed the all-rounders performance and termed it as ruthless. Ruthless performance by ash...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccines touch down in Australia and New ZealandAustralia and New Zealand have received their first vaccine deliveries and will begin rolling out inoculations in the coming week, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021