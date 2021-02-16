Akhilesh has no right to talk about law and order: UP minister

Days after Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, state minister Swami Prasad Maurya hit out at him on Tuesday saying he has no right to talk about it as during the Samajwadi Party's regime girls were raped and the ''government destroyed evidence''.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Yadav had alleged that criminals were openly committing crimes in Uttar Pradesh under the patronage of the ruling BJP.

He also accused the government of disrupting the harmony in society instead of punishing those involved in criminal activities.

''Akhilesh has no right to talk about law and order as during his regime, not one but five rapes were committed. The girls were raped and hanged and the government used to destroy evidence,'' Maurya, who was here to attend an employment fair, told reporters.

Mentioning the rape of cousin sisters who were also hanged in Katra-Sadatganj area, he alleged that ''all evidence was destroyed'' before the CBI took over the case.

The labour and employment minister further claimed that during the SP's regime, mafias were seen on the dais at government programmes.

''Akhilesh has a number of criminals and we don't need a lesson on law and order from him,'' he added.

On farmers, Maurya said the BJP is always with them and a number of schemes have been launched for their welfare by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Maurya was accompanied by his daughter and local BJP MP Sanghmitra, and senior officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)