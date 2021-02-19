Left Menu

Kremlin hopes U.S., EU will refrain from imposing fresh sanctions on Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: President of Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he hoped the United States and European Union would not impose fresh sanctions on Russia.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday the companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, five sources said, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project.

