Kremlin hopes U.S., EU will refrain from imposing fresh sanctions on Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he hoped the United States and European Union would not impose fresh sanctions on Russia.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to name as early as Friday the companies it believes are helping build Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, five sources said, a move that could prompt sanctions on the nearly completed project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)