Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi reaches UP's Prayagraj, extends support to boatmen who were 'harassed' by local police

Congress party's general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reached Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to extend support to boatmen who were allegedly harassed by local police.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:21 IST
Priyanka Gandhi reaches UP's Prayagraj, extends support to boatmen who were 'harassed' by local police
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reached Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to extend support to boatmen who were allegedly harassed by local police.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress party's general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reached Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to extend support to boatmen who were allegedly harassed by local police. Priyanka was seen interacting with the villagers and members of the fisherman community.

Earlier, she had travelled in Sujit Nishad's boat after she took a holy dip at the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati river, on Mauni Amavasya where she had performed puja. She had later posted a video where she was seen assisting Nishad in rowing the boat. Nishad had informed Priyanka about issues that boatmen belonging to the Nishad community were facing, including brutality against them by police whom he alleged had destroyed their boats. The boatman requested her assistance in raising their voices against the oppression to which she agreed, party sources said.

Sujit had said that several boats belonging to the Nishad community, an OBC (other backward class) caste, were damaged by police and administrative officials. The Uttar Pradesh government banned the use of boats in sand mining across the state on 24 June 2019. Suddenly millions of Nishads became unemployed. So there is anger among the caste. Lakhs of Nishads depend on rivers for their livelihood in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2013, the NGT prohibited the extraction of sand from rivers using machines, but mining companies continue to extract it with Pokeland machines and the government levies tax. There has been a dispute between the mining mafia and Nishads in and around Ghurpur for about 15 years. Nishads have been in conflict with the police over it.

In the Banswar village near Ghurpur, on January 30, there was Raj Contract which has now been shut down. On February 4, some people complained that illegal mining was being done here. The police came, damaged 16 boats and 30 people were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong's 'Mahajoot' an unholy alliance, says Assam CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday described the opposition Congress-led Mahajoot as an unholy alliance, saying it will not be acceptable to the people of the state as one of its constituents, the AIUDF, espouses the cause of...

PM Modi to inaugurate Kolkata Metro extension to Dakshineswar on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of Kolkata Metros North-SouthLine from Noapara to Dakshineswar on Monday, an official said.The prime minister will flag off a train from Noaparato Dakshineswar from a program in the...

Sudan floats currency, part of measures to overhaul economy

Sudan took the unprecedented but expected step of floating its currency Sunday, meeting a major demand by international financial institutions to help transitional authorities overhaul the battered economy.The flotation is the boldest econo...

Russia records 12,742 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 21 ANISputnik Russia registered 12,742 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 12,953 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,164,726, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday. Over the past ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021