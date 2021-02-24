Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:07 IST
Yediyurappa calls on public representatives to introspect

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said democracy can be successful only if public welfare is the primary goal of every elected representative, as he called on them to introspect.

''Both the ruling party and opposition have to work with caution so that no untoward incidents happen in the legislative assembly and the council, but as public representatives we have to question ourselves whether we are following it, we have to introspect,'' Yediyurappa said.

''Our conduct should be such that it shows the path for the future generations, if we are always conscious about this, mistakes won't happen,'' he said adding successful implementation of democracy is possible with good traditions and practices.

The CM was speaking at a meeting on the topic ''An introspection-preventing the decline of parliamentary values'', organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Karnataka Branch, here.

Noting that in today's juncture the social values are deteriorating, he said, ''if the last person in the society has to get the government facilities, public representatives have to look at everyone equally.'' An inclusive society is possible only when common good is seen above individual interests.

Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah were among others present at the event.

Public expect their representatives to be the voice of those who are exploited and downtrodden, and the bearers of the values enshrined in our constitution, Yediyurappa said.

''Democracy can be successful, only if public welfare is the primary goal of every elected representative,'' he observed.

''Before independence our political stalwarts were such that they used to think that their existence was for the sake of the country, it is unfortunate that post independence political stalwarts started thinking that the country is there for them, as a result we have reached this sorry state,'' he said.

Protecting the dignity of the house (assembly/council), is the duty of every public representative, the Chief Minister said as he spoke about strengthening the democracy and responding to the needs of the people, by ensuring a pro people administration with the help of powers wested constitutionally.

