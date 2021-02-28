Kerala polls: LDF releases its election campaign slogan
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) officially released the assembly election campaign slogan "Yes for sure it's LDF" at a function at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:04 IST
The Left Democratic Front (LDF) officially released the assembly election campaign slogan "Yes for sure it's LDF" at a function at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. CPI (M) Kerala State secretary A Vijayaraghan handed over the tagline for the campaign to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a function at the party headquarters.
Vijayaraghavan said the slogan "Yes for sure it's LDF" conveys an assurance that the LDF would come back to power. Prior to its official release, hoardings with the tagline were put up across the State in the last 12 hours.
The posters that were released at the function have pictures of development activities and welfare schemes implemented by the Kerala government. CPI (M) leaders including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, KN Balagopal also attended the function.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
