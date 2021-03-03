Left Menu

Kerala: Congress-led UDF releases campaign slogan for assembly polls

After the crucial meeting of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) regarding seat-sharing discussions, UDF leaders on Wednesday released main campaign slogans at Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 22:52 IST
Visual of the campaign slogan released by Congress led UDF (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After the crucial meeting of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) regarding seat-sharing discussions, UDF leaders on Wednesday released main campaign slogans at Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. Speaking to media persons, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said seat-sharing discussions are in the final stages.

"We will complete it within two days and will be declaring it after it. The anti-people policies of LDF, corruption, nepotism, gold smuggling case, the Life Mission scam will be kept before the people to expose the LDF government. Also, our main development agenda to bring in an overall change will be part of our manifesto," he said. The main campaign slogan 'Nadu Nannakan UDF' - which roughly translates to 'UDF to make Kerala better' - along with sub slogans on campaign posters were unveiled by senior UDF leaders.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. According to the commission, of the 140 Assembly seats, 14 seats are reserved for the SC category and two are reserved for ST category candidates.

In the 2016 Kerala assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) bagged 91 seats in 140-member Assembly. The BJP opened its account for the first time from the Nemom constituency, where BJP veteran O.Rajagopal won the seat. In the 2019 general elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition has registered a remarkable victory with wins in 19 out of the 20 parliamentary constituencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

