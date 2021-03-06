Left Menu

TMC MLA Sonali Guha hints at joining BJP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:05 IST
TMC MLA Sonali Guha hints at joining BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sonali Guha, once a close aide of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and a four-time MLA of the party, on Saturday hinted at joining BJP after she was denied a ticket for the coming assembly poll in West Bengal.

The TMC MLA, who represented Satgachia's seat for the past four terms, had broken down on Friday immediately after getting the news that she was not being given the party ticket this time.

Guha said she will speak to BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy and decide her future course of action.

''I wish to be given an honorable post, be acknowledged as a political personality,'' Guha said without elaborating.

She said, ''May God give Mamata didi good sense and counsel. I have been with her from the beginning. I have to think about my future moves. I cannot sit idle being a political person''.

Roy said apart from Guha many other Trinamool MLAs and leaders have contacted him since Friday evening after Banerjee announced the party's candidates for 291 assembly seats in the state.

Several TMC MLAs, an MP, and a number of its leaders have already joined the saffron party.

Guha was seen in every movement and rally by Banerjee during her days in the opposition and after TMC came to power a decade ago. She was also a former deputy speaker of the state assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways, beat Chennai City 2-1

Sudeva Delhi FC came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City FC 2-1 in a Group B match of the I-League here on Saturday.William Pauliankhum 34th minute cancelled Jockson Dhas 6th early goal, before Sairuatkima 452 headed in the winner in...

NCPCR asks Allahabad admin to lodge FIR against hospital over death of child

The countrys apex child rights body has written to the district collector of Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, asking him to lodge an FIR and conduct an inquiry into recent reports appearing on social media about the misconduct of a local hospital ...

Rajasthan Governor meets Denmark envoy in Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and presented him a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution of India. In a tweet, Kalraj Mishra said, Presented the Preamb...

Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes for protection

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up womens clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men. The wraparound cloths, known as longyi,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021