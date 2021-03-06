Left Menu

U'khand Assembly adjourned sine die

A total of eight bills, including the appropriation bill, were passed during the six-day budget session of the state Assembly, which started on March 1.Heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches took place on Saturday during the debate on the oppositions cut motion on the budgetary demands.

PTI | Gairsain | Updated: 06-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 19:36 IST
U'khand Assembly adjourned sine die

The Uttarakhand Assembly was adjourned sine die on Saturday after passing the state's budget of over Rs 57,400 crore for 2021-22 fiscal. A total of eight bills, including the appropriation bill, were passed during the six-day budget session of the state Assembly, which started on March 1.

Heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches took place on Saturday during the debate on the opposition's cut motion on the budgetary demands. Congress members rushed into the Well of the House in support of their cut motion and remained there till the conclusion of the proceedings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madan Kaushik presented the budgetary demands,which were passed by a majority of the members of the House. The 30 budgetary demands included Rs 81.4 crore for the Vidhan Sabha, Rs 321.63 lakh, Rs 290.72 crore, Rs 152.87 crore for elections, Rs 2238. 92 crore for revenue and general administration, Rs 35.19 crore for excise, Rs 15.19 crore for public service commission and Rs 9,450.77 crore for education, sports youth welfare and culture. Talking to reporters later, Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal said the assembly conducted business for over 31 hours during the six-day session.

Out of a total 630 questions asked during the session, 81 were rejected while 138 answered, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Officer's trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died

During a groups recent meeting at the now-vacant Speedway gas station near where George Floyd died, children roasted marshmallows on a fire pit while adults discussed topics ranging from activism to snow removal.Black joy is a form of prote...

Colombian man's search for missing brother ends in joy after 32 years

Three-year-old Jhonatan was playing with his brother Alfonso, 7, in their garden in western Bogota on Sept. 25, 1988, when a family friend approached inviting him to buy candy. Jhonatan went with the man, vanishing without a trace for 32 ye...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2110 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated report of Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain.Updated report of Swiss Open badminton tournament in Basel.Report of ISL first leg semifinal betwe...

Lebanon's caretaker PM warns of chaos as currency plunges

Lebanons caretaker prime minister warned Saturday that the country was quickly headed toward chaos and appealed to politicians to put aside differences in order form a new government that can attract desperately needed foreign assistance. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021