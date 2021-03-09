Left Menu

Brief breather for Uttarakhand CM, crisis in state BJP still not over

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat left Delhi for Dehradun on Tuesday but sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party indicated that the crisis in the state unit is still not over.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:25 IST
Brief breather for Uttarakhand CM, crisis in state BJP still not over
BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat left Delhi for Dehradun on Tuesday but sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party indicated that the crisis in the state unit is still not over.

However, the party officially maintained that there was no crisis in the state unit. "There is no crisis in the BJP and Chief Minister Rawat is working well in the state. There are no corruption charges against him, so what is the need to change the Chief Minister?" BJP General Secretary, incharge of the state, Dushyant Gautam told ANI.

Sources in the party's Central leadership, however, are yet to confirm that Rawat will continue to lead the government. Currently, the BJP is trying to calm the rebellion within the state unit. The Cabinet is also likely to be reshuffled soon.

While speaking to ANI, Gautam did accept that there is some discomfort within the party, but he called this normal as it "happens during an election year". He added that meetings had been held and a conclusion would be reached soon. "Process as far as the change of guard is concerned, is being hyped by media. We have completed four years in government and due to the welfare policies of this government, we continue to enjoy the trust of the people," he added.

Though Gautam says there is no problem in the government, sources strongly indicated that the crisis is not yet over. If rebels don't calm down after the Cabinet reshuffle, the BJP is not likely to project Rawat as the Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming state Assembly polls scheduled for 2022. When asked about this, Gautam said, "We fight the election on collective leadership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only face of the party."

Earlier, amid speculations about a leadership change, Rawat met BJP President JP Nadda at the latter's residence in the national capital on Monday night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I want to collaborate with as many new filmmakers as possible: Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, whose career-graph has shown that he gravitates towards newer story-tellers, recently revealed his reason for doing so. The Bala actor, also sometimes called the the poster boy of content cinema, has most...

China's aviation regulator looking into mid-air dispute between crew on domestic flight

Chinas aviation regulator is looking into an alleged mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent Donghai Airlines domestic flight, it said late on Monday, vowing severe punishment for any action that endangered flight safety. Donghai A...

China investigating in-air brawl between pilot, steward

Chinas aviation regulator is investigating a reported fistfight between the captain and chief steward aboard a domestic passenger flight last month. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it took the reported incident extremely ser...

Hawaii opens evacuation shelters after dam breach on Maui island

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, prompting authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone in its vicinity and along the nearby coast to leave.The rains led to the cresting of the Kaupakalua dam in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021