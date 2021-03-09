Left Menu

BJP targets Congress, Mamata after Batla House conviction 

The BJP on Tuesday targeted Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, for raising doubts on the 2008 Batla House encounter and asked them to apologise for it. However, several leaders of the Congress, which was in power at the Centre then, had voiced doubts on Delhi Polices claims and sought an enquiry even though the party leadership later distanced itself from their campaign.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:42 IST
BJP targets Congress, Mamata after Batla House conviction 

The BJP on Tuesday targeted Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, for raising doubts on the 2008 Batla House encounter and asked them to apologise for it. The comments came a day after Ariz Khan, an Indian Mujahideen terrorist, was convicted of killing Inspector Mahesh Chand Sharma in the gunfight in south Delhi's Batla House locality in September 2008. Addressing a BJP press conference, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted remarks by Opposition leaders, including Congress' Salman Khurshid and Digvijay Singh and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, to attack them. He also demanded an enquiry to find out the impact the campaign against Delhi Police had had on its morale. ''There was a conscious, deliberate and consistent attempt to cast serious doubt on the authenticity of the Batla House encounter to weaken the morale of Delhi Police and give clear support to terrorist and their design. Why? For pure vote bank politics,'' Prasad said. Inspector Sharma of the Special Cell of Delhi Police was killed during the encounter, which took place a week after five serial blasts had hit the national capital on September 13, 2008, killing at least 30 people and injuring over 100. Two terrorists were killed while two others fled. After the encounter on September 19, 2008, protest rallies were organised against it by teachers and students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), which had conducted an inquiry in the case on the direction of the Delhi High Court, gave Delhi Police a clean chit. However, several leaders of the Congress, which was in power at the Centre then, had voiced doubts on Delhi Police's claims and sought an enquiry even though the party leadership later distanced itself from their campaign. The BJP, known for its tough line on the issue of national security, has often used Khurshid's remarks that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was in tears looking at the pictures of the encounter. Prasad also noted that Banerjee had described the encounter as ''fake'' and had sought a judicial probe, claiming that she will quit politics if proven wrong. The Samajwadi Party, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and the Left had echoed similar views, he said. ''Will these parties apologise? Will Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Benerjee apologise,'' he asked. ''Will the fight against terrorism be weakened because of vote bank politics,'' Prasad added, asserting that the court verdict has put a closure to the case and is a triumph of the country's judiciary and the police. The Congress and other opposition parties had stood on the side of terrorists on the issue of national security, he alleged. He said there was a campaign to vilify Delhi Police at the time. Prasad said the convicted terrorist was responsible for the death of over 165 people in terror blasts across the country, adding that efforts to nab him received a fillip after the BJP came to power in 2014 and he was arrested from Nepal in 2018.

While terror attacks, including in Mumbai and several other cities, occurred during the UPA rule, the BJP government has given a free hand to security forces to undertake preemptive measures and also launch surgical strikes like the one in Balakot when terrorists hit India's interests, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-South Korea bids to host World Cup qualifying group - report

South Korea has launched a bid to host the remaining matches in the teams qualifying group for next years World Cup, Yonhap news agency reported. Matches across Asia in the second round of qualifying for the finals in Qatar have been affect...

Ashwin wins ICC's February Player of the Month award for stellar show against England

Indias premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was on Tuesday named the ICC mens Player of the Month February for his stellar show against England in a four-match Test series at home which his side won to qualify for the World Test Champion...

PM Modi inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' between India and B'desh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh, a bridge built over the Feni river, with Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina asserting that political boundaries should not become physical barr...

Rajya Sabha adjourned over opposition demand to discuss fuel price hike

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday amid a continued uproar by the opposition, led by the Congress, over a demand for a discussion on the rising fuel prices.The House could not transact any substantial business as it first ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021