German lawmakers ratify EU recovery plan with joint debt for worst-hit countries

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:50 IST
Germany's lower house of parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a European Union plan to take on joint debt on a large scale and channel the money to member states worst hit by COVID-19, the Bundestag's vice president said on Thursday.

An unusually large majority of 478 out of an overall 645 lawmakers supported ratification, while 95 rejected the measure and 72 abstained, Dagmar Ziegler said.

The law was backed by lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats junior coalition partner as well as by members of the opposition Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats.

