Jarkiholi CD row: Karnataka govt to be blamed if something happens to woman, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the entire state government is to be blamed if something happens to the young woman, who is believed to be involved in the sex CD scandal case. Taking to Twitter the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly said, "The victim said in the opening audio that she had attempted suicide, she now wrote that she is in danger. The State Chief Minister @BSYBJP, Home Minister @BSBommai and the entire @ BJP4Karnataka government are to blame if something happens to the young woman."

He also questioned the BS Yediyurappa government and said "The news of CD victim, writing a letter to High Court Chief Justice about the threat to her life, is distressing and terrifying. Mr. @BSYBJP, Is your govt working in Karnataka?" He further said that the victim is constantly releasing videos and letters while the Chief Minister of Karnataka and Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai and the police are constantly conducting meetings. "What is the result?" he asked.

Advertisement

"In a letter to the High Court Chief Justice, the victim said she don't have trust in SIT but that she was testifying, she was accused SIT of being with her opponents," he said. "@ BJP4Karnataka, who is responsible for the failure of the police to investigate the victims of the scandal, which is the focus of the scandal, 27 days after the CD was revealed? Who is influencing them? Need other proof that the state's legal system is collapsing?" he added.

He further alleged that it is a political game between two villains of the state and one is definitely DK Shivakumar. "Writing a letter to CJ shows that she has guidance and support of strongest person/s. A COMMON WOMAN will not dare and she will get ashamed of such incident. It is sure she has support -100 per cent. It's a political game between two villains of the state. 1 is definitely @DKShivakumar," he added.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarakiholi appeared before SIT today, in connection with the sex CD Scandal case. A case was registered on March 2 against Ramesh Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

Following the allegations, Jarkiholi resigned on March 3. He had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was "fake". Six ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government had on March 5 moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)