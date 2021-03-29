Rajasthan assembly bypolls: Congress candidates to file nominations Tuesday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders will address public rallies on Tuesday when the party's candidates file nominations for the April 17 by-elections in three assembly constituencies.

The rallies in Sujangarh (Churu district), Sahara (Bhilwara) and Rajsamand will be addressed by Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The Congress has fielded former minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal's son from the Sujangarh assembly seat which fell vacant after his death last year.

Manoj Meghwal is pitted against BJP leader and former minister Khemaram Meghwal. Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the state social justice and empowerment minister, died of brain stroke in November.

For the Sahara assembly constituency, the Congress, the ruling party in Rajasthan, has fielded Gayatri Devi against BJP candidate and former MLA Ratanlal Jat.

This seat fell vacant after Gayatri Devi's husband Kailash Trivedi died in October after being infected with COVID-19.

Tansukh Bohara will be contesting the bypolls from the Rajsamand assembly constituency, which fell vacant after Kiran Maheshwari died due to the coronavirus infection in November last year.

Bohara, a social worker, has been fielded by Congress against Maheshwari's daughter and BJP candidate Deepti Maheshwari.

Polling in these three constituencies will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm, and counting will take place on May 2.

Tuesday is the last date of filing nomination papers.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

