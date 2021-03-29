Left Menu

Rajasthan assembly bypolls: Congress candidates to file nominations Tuesday

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:43 IST
Rajasthan assembly bypolls: Congress candidates to file nominations Tuesday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders will address public rallies on Tuesday when the party's candidates file nominations for the April 17 by-elections in three assembly constituencies.

The rallies in Sujangarh (Churu district), Sahara (Bhilwara) and Rajsamand will be addressed by Gehlot, AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

The Congress has fielded former minister Bhanwarlal Meghwal's son from the Sujangarh assembly seat which fell vacant after his death last year.

Manoj Meghwal is pitted against BJP leader and former minister Khemaram Meghwal. Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the state social justice and empowerment minister, died of brain stroke in November.

For the Sahara assembly constituency, the Congress, the ruling party in Rajasthan, has fielded Gayatri Devi against BJP candidate and former MLA Ratanlal Jat.

This seat fell vacant after Gayatri Devi's husband Kailash Trivedi died in October after being infected with COVID-19.

Tansukh Bohara will be contesting the bypolls from the Rajsamand assembly constituency, which fell vacant after Kiran Maheshwari died due to the coronavirus infection in November last year.

Bohara, a social worker, has been fielded by Congress against Maheshwari's daughter and BJP candidate Deepti Maheshwari.

Polling in these three constituencies will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm, and counting will take place on May 2.

Tuesday is the last date of filing nomination papers.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown not a solution for COVID-19 surge in Maharashtra, says Chandrakant Patil

Lockdown is not a solution, said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil amid speculations of lockdown in the state in view of the surge in COVID-19 count. Lockdown is not the solution. We will protest against lockdown. If lockdown is impos...

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions: US CDC

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines provide highly effective protection under real-world conditions, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNN reported that at full vaccination, the vaccines ...

France has nearly 5,000 COVID patients in ICU as hospital pressure rises

France recorded the highest number of people in intensive care units ICU with COVID-19 since the second lockdown in November and the number of people in hospital with the disease rose by over 600 in a day, the biggest jump in more than four...

Paris court fines Servier 2.7 mln euros over weight-loss drug

A Paris court on Monday found French drugmaker Servier guilty of manslaughter and deception over weight-loss pill Mediator, and fined the company 2.7 million euros 3.18 million, according to a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters.Frances heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021