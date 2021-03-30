Hong Kong expects to hold LegCo elections in December, says leader

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government expects to hold Legislative Council elections in December, more than a year after they were postponed due to the coronavirus.

Lam was speaking at a press conference after China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. (Reporting By Clare Jim; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)