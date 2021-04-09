Left Menu

Amazon union organisers deflated as vote tilts against them

Amazon is heading into the final stretch of a union push in Bessemer, Alabama with a sizeable lead over labour organisers.With nearly half the ballots counted Thursday night, 1,100 warehouse workers had rejected the union while 463 voted in favour of it.

PTI | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 09-04-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 09:56 IST
Amazon union organisers deflated as vote tilts against them

Amazon is heading into the final stretch of a union push in Bessemer, Alabama with a sizeable lead over labour organisers.

With nearly half the ballots counted Thursday night, 1,100 warehouse workers had rejected the union while 463 voted in favour of it. The count will resume Friday morning in Birmingham, Alabama, where agents for the National Labour Relations Board are counting each vote by hand. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the Amazon workers in Bessemer, said that 3,215 votes were sent in — about 55 per cent of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote. Whichever side secures the majority of the votes will be declared the winner . Stuart Appelbaum, the president of the retail union, struck a grim tone in a statement Thursday night as the initial results rolled in, signalling that the union will put up a legal fight if the vote doesn't go its way.

“Our system is broken, Amazon took full advantage of that, and we will be calling on the labour board to hold Amazon accountable for its illegal and egregious behaviour during the campaign,” he said, without specifying any allegations. “But make no mistake about it; this still represents an important moment for working people and their voices will be heard.'' Amazon did not respond to a request for comment. Both sides had launched a spirited campaign to win over workers. Amazon hung anti-union signs throughout the warehouse, including inside bathroom stalls. It held mandatory meetings to convince workers why the union was a bad idea and also argued that it already offered more than twice the minimum wage in Alabama plus benefits without workers having to pay union dues. Meanwhile, union organisers stood outside the warehouse gates trying to talk to people driving in and out of work. It also had volunteers call all of the nearly 6,000 workers, promising a union will lead to better working conditions, better pay and more respect. The vote itself has garnered national attention, with professional athletes, Hollywood stars and even President Joe Biden weighing in on the side of the union.

But Bessemer was always seen as a long shot since it pitted the country's second-largest employer against warehouse workers in a state where laws don't favour unions. It is only the second time in Amazon's 26-year history that an organising effort from within the company had come to a vote. The last time, in 2014, a small group of mechanics at an Amazon warehouse in Delaware voted against unionisation. For Amazon, which has more than 950,000 workers in the US and has fought hard against organising attempts, a union loss could chill similar efforts around the company. Labour experts and union leaders believe, however, that Bessemer could still inspire other Amazon workers to try to unionise at the company's hundreds of facilities across the country. And it could spread beyond the company, spurring action at Walmart, the nation's largest employer, and other big retailers.

Richard Bensinger, a former organising director for the A.F.L.-C.I.O. and the United Automobile Workers, noted the large number of workers who didn't vote in Bessemer: “To me, that's the all about the paralysis, the fear. They don't want to be supportive of the company but they are afraid to stand up for the union.'' Bensinger, who said he is involved in early unionization efforts by Amazon workers the US and Canada, spoke to a coupled of those workers Thursday night “trying to tell them what happened so they wouldn't be discouraged.” Unions can file an objection within a few days of the vote count if they lose, accusing the employer of tainting the election in some way, said Andrew MacDonald, a partner at law firm Fox Rothschild. If the labour board agrees, it could call for another election. The labor board can also overturn the results, but only if it sees the employer's conduct as “especially egregious,” MacDonald said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in U.S. Senate

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to boost the countrys ability to push back against Chinas expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid and investing t...

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 78 to Rs 7,298 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery wen...

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 1242 pm 0742 GMT...

IESA appoints Rajeev Khushu of Texas Instruments as the Chairman for 2021-22

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA, the premier body representing the Indian Electronic System Design Manufacturing ESDM industry, appointed Rajeev Khushu, Director Corporate Affairs and Government Relations atTexas Instr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021