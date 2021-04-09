Left Menu

Punjab govt fixes 2 lakh daily COVID-19 vaccination target

If the condition of any patient deteriorates, the transfer to hospital in the fastest way possible will be ensured to bring down fatality rate, she underlined.Notably, Punjab on Friday reported 3,459 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the infection tally to 2,66,494.The contagion took 56 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 7,390, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday.The state, which has a case fatality rate of around 2 per cent, had reported 3,187 infections as maximum daily cases on April 1.PTI SUN VSD SRY

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:04 IST
Punjab govt fixes 2 lakh daily COVID-19 vaccination target
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Friday directed the state health department to ramp up the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive and achieve the target of inoculating 2 lakh people per day.

She also announced a special fund of Rs 1 crore to every district for effective COVID-19 management in the northern state.

"There is no constraint of funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic," Mahajan asserted after chairing a high-level meeting here to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

She directed the Health Department to observe two days (Tuesdays and Fridays) every week as 'mega vaccination days' to cover maximum number of people to check the spread of the virus, an official statement said.

She also set the state's weekly inoculation target to more than 16 lakh beneficiaries for the month of April.

The chief secretary urged the eligible people to get vaccinated at the earliest as she said the vaccination is undertaken on all days of the week and no age limit has been imposed for the inoculation of health and frontline workers.

Chairing the meeting of administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and other senior officials of the state, she called for increasing sampling to 50,000 per day besides actively pursuing contact tracing to at least 20 persons per positive patient and test them as per the protocol.

The officials in the meeting said 16 lakh people have so far been vaccinated in the state.

Mahajan also directed the departments concerned to address the issue of vaccination hesitancy by undertaking well-planned media campaigns.

Calling for strict monitoring of home isolated patients, she instructed the Health Department to optimally utilise manpower of other departments, if it faced shortage of staff.

"Health officials will ensure close monitoring of home isolated patients. They will visit every home isolated patient three times in ten days. If the condition of any patient deteriorates, the transfer to hospital in the fastest way possible will be ensured to bring down fatality rate," she underlined.

Notably, Punjab on Friday reported 3,459 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the infection tally to 2,66,494.

The contagion took 56 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 7,390, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday.

The state, which has a case fatality rate of around 2 per cent, had reported 3,187 infections as maximum daily cases on April 1.

PTI SUN VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

The SP 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week.Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks...

World Bank says to commit $2 bln to vaccines in developing countries by end-April

The World Bank Group will have committed 2 billion in financing by the end of April for COVID-19 vaccine purchases, development and manufacturing in some 40 developing countries, countries on this effort, World Bank Managing Director of Ope...

Pakistan says bodies found of 16 miners missing since 2011

Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the countrys northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants. The miners went missing in 2011 while on their ...

Matheran street named after official who helmed garbage plan

The Matheran Municipal Council has named a street after a civic official currently attached to Thane districts Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation for his stellar work when he was part of the former.KDMC Ramdas Kokare had been instrument...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021