Remdesivir to be available for those in need: Nanded collector

Nanded has received 1,589 vials of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, on Saturday and another 400 will arrive on Sunday, the district's collector Vipin Itankar said.

Addressing a Facebook live session, Itankar said people must not make a beeline for the drug unnecessarily as doctors treating COVID-19 patients are experts and will recommend it as per requirement.

There is a shortage of Remdesivir but efforts were on to tide over it, and a committee under the additional collector has been formed to ensure its distribution as per actual need, he added.

He also asked people to celebrate Gudi Padwa and Ambedkar Jayanti while keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines given by the state government.

