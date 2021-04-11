Left Menu

900 inoculation sites in Odisha shut due to vaccines shortage

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:46 IST
900 inoculation sites in Odisha shut due to vaccines shortage

The opening day of the ''Tika Ustav'' in Odisha witnessed as many as 81,169 people taking jabs at 593 sessions sites, while the state government had to shut about 900 centres Sunday due to shortage of vaccines, triggering a blame game between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP.

Though the state had on April 10 inoculated 1,13,566 citizens, the number came down to 81,169 due to non- availability of the vaccines, a senior official said.

He added that the state would be able to operate 775 session sites on April 12 with the remaining vaccines available.

''We do not know whether the state can continue the vaccinations in two remaining days (April 13 and 14)) of the Tika Ustav,'' a senior official said.

Director of Family Welfare Bijay Panigrahi said, of over 1400 session sites generally held for inoculation of health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and people above 45 years, about 900 centres remained closed due to non- availability of the vaccine doses.

Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his video conference interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8 had sought 25 lakh doses of vaccines, the state on April 10 received only 2.5 lakh vaccines.

The chief minister had said that Odisha is at present vaccinating 2.5 lakh persons per day and has the capacity to ramp up it further.

The states Health & Family Welfare minister N K Das and Additional Chief Secretary, H&FW P K Mohapatra had written separate letters to the centre seeking more vaccines for smooth conduct of inoculation during the four day Tika Ustav and subsequent programmes.

However, the government had to close down about 900 centres due to shortage of the vaccines on the first day of the Tika Ustav Sunday, said a senior official.

On the launch of the four-day 'Tika Utsav' from April 11 to April 14, Panigrahi said, the purpose of the vaccination festival is to ensure zero wastage of vaccines and motivate people to get inoculated.

The issue triggered political slugfest in Odisha.

Odishas labour minister Sushant Singh accused the Centre of not performing 'Raj dharma' and discriminating against Odisha in the distribution of the vaccines, a charge denied by the BJP.

BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling said, Eastern India, including the coastal state, is on the priority list of the central government.

''Statistics reveal that BJP-ruled states are being given preference in the distribution of vaccines. Where is 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Bikas' slogan now? It is the duty of the king to treat everyone in equal terms. This is Rajdharma,'' the Odisha minister said.

With the second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the country, there should be no discrimination against Odisha, Singh said.

Describing Singh's comment as ''irresponsible'', BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling said, ''He is a member of the Council of Ministers and his irresponsible statement is not acceptable.

''There has been no discrimination against states on political lines. Odisha will certainly get the required number of vaccines.'' So far, official sources said that Odisha has 1,59,439 Covisheild and 71,010 Covaxine left for running 775 session sites on April 12, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha police launch manhunt to nab fugitive gangster Sk Haider

Odisha Police on Sunday placed six cops under suspension and launched a massive manhunt to nab gansster Sk Haider who escaped from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack while in judicial custody.Haider, who has been sentenced to life ...

Somalia: ‘Prioritize the national interest’ international partners urge, as political stalemate continues

The African Union AU, the European Union EU African regional trade bloc, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development IGAD, and the United Nations, met on Friday, in light of the gravity of the ongoing political stalemate in Somalia ov...

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021