Urdu Bulletin: Class 10th CBSE exam cancellation, UP's COVID scare highlighted

Various Urdu publications in Delhi gave prominent coverage to the news of CBSE Board Exams for Class 10th being cancelled and 12th exams being postponed after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Various Urdu publications in Delhi gave prominent coverage to the news of CBSE Board Exams for Class 10th being cancelled and 12th exams being postponed after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Most publications have also highlighted that that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with the report on CBSE Board Exams for Class 10th being cancelled and 12th exams being postponed. The Union Ministry of Education on Wednesday took the decision of cancelling the examination in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the decision was made due to a spike in coronavirus cases. It also reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav both have been tested positive for coronavirus.

It reported that the country recorded over 1.5 lakh COVID-19 cases so far in a single-day spike yesterday has also been picked by the daily. Inquilab: The publication prominently highlighted the news of migrants workers leaving Mumbai fearing a lockdown. With a picture, the newspaper displayed that a large number of people have reached Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Maharashtra to move ahead towards their native places.

It also reported that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was grilled for eight hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducting the Preliminary Enquiry (PE) on orders of the Bombay High Court in connection with the allegations of corruption raised against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. Hindustan Express: It carried the report of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in West Bengal for Assembly polls. It reported that the Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to divide the state.

It also picked up the news of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh has started its announced 9-day lockdown in the city. (ANI)

