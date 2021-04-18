'Facing tough challenges with self-confidence takes one to new heights in life'

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 14:17 IST
Facing tough challenges with self-confidence and overcoming obstacles with positive thinking takes one to new heights in life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told a deaf-mute painter who sent him one of his works.

Ajay Garg, a painter from Jaipur who became deaf and mute after a mishap in his childhood, was thrilled to receive a response from the prime minister after he sent a painting to him.

The prime minister was so impressed by Garg's skills and his life that he also described the Jaipur resident as an inspiration to many people. ''Your life is an inspiration to many people who have at one point or another faced difficulties and obstacles in life,'' Modi said in a letter to Garg.

Art is a wonderful means of giving shape to the sensitivities of the human mind and connecting interest with creativity, the prime minister said adding that Garg's dedication and proficiency towards painting were reflected in his works.

''Facing tough challenges and difficult circumstances with confidence and overcoming obstacles with positive thinking takes one to new heights in life,'' the prime minister said in his letter.

Modi also wished for a bright future for Garg. ''May your fame and achievements in the field of art grow day by day,'' he said.

Despite the disability setback, Garg never gave up in life and turned this weaknesses into his strengths. With his dedication, hardwork and constant practice, he achieved a place for himself in the world of painting and many exhibitions of his paintings have been held at home and abroad. He has also received several state and central government awards. Garg also imparts free training in painting to deaf and mute children in Jaipur.

The prime minister often takes time out to respond to the letters sent to him much to the delight of recipients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

