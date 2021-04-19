Ex-CM of Pondy writes to PM seeking adequate vaccines, funds

Puducherry, Apr 19 (PTI): Former Chief Minister of Puducherry and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Monday wrote to Prime Minister seeking increased allocation of medicines and funds to combat the pandemic here.

Puducherry was now under President's rule and the official machinery should be geared up to intensify the monitoring of steps taken to fight the contagion, the former Chief Minister told reporters here.

He said high-ranking officials should be drafted for field visits and wanted all those above 18 years old to be vaccinated instead of just those above 45.

The Congress leader further said the health authorities should ensure availability of swab test results in 24 hours instead ofthree days as was the case now.

Congress Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam said medical facilities in rural areas were not adequate.

He said the infrastructure in hospitals should also be ramped up in rural areas.

PCC president A V Subramanian said the government hospital in Karaikal lacked adequate beds particularly oxygen facilities.

